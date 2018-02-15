Amy Schumer marries chef Chris Fischer in Malibu wedding

Mere days after posing for a smooch with her new beau at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday celebration, Amy Schumer confirmed …

Mere days after posing for a smooch with her new beau at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday celebration, Amy Schumer confirmed on Instagram Thursday that she has married chef Chris Fischer.

Hours after reports made their way around the internet that the comedian had wed, the 36-year-old star shared a number of seaside snapshots to Instagram, with the simple caption: “Yup.”

The “Trainwreck” actress beamed in a spaghetti-strap dress in the photos, which also showed an elated Fischer. Other guests in the posted photos included Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Cazzie David and Schumer’s sister, Kim Caramele.

Other reported guests at the Malibu, California, nuptials include Jerry Seinfeld and Jennifer Aniston.

Schumer took to Instagram in a separate post on Thursday to state “No I’m not pregnant” and suggested fans who had asked about wedding gifts to “instead please consider [a] donation to everytown for gun safety,” a movement dedicated to ending gun violence.

She added that 2015 Louisiana “Trainwreck” movie theater shooting victims, Macy Breaux and Jillian Johnson, were in her thoughts on Wednesday in the wake of the high school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida. “Sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence,” Schumer stated.