Arts & Entertainment

PHOTOS: New exhibit at Morgan Library & Museum shows life and legacy of Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie
Photos by Emily Davenport

A new exhibit at the Morgan Library & Museum explores the life, work and legacy of legendary folk artist Woody Guthrie.

“Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song” officially opened to the public on Feb. 18 with several artifacts, writings and stories from Guthrie’s life. The exhibition was curated in collaboration with the Woody Guthrie Center, Woody Guthrie Publications, and music historian Bob Santelli.

“Several years in preparation, we are delighted to bring the work of iconic musician and writer Woody Guthrie to the Morgan Library & Museum,” said Colin B. Bailey, director of The Morgan. “With tremendous help from the Woody Guthrie Center, this exhibition offers a look inside the life of one of the most remarkable recording artists in American history.”

The exhibit is housed on the second floor of the museum and follows through Guthrie’s life and legacy in six parts. The author of thousands of folk songs, the exhibit features several original song lyrics sheets written by Guthrie, including songs such as “Union Maid,” “Oklahoma Hills,” “Deportee,” and “Joe DiMaggio.” 

Lyrics to “Union Maid”(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Lyrics to “Joe DiMaggio”(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Lyrics to “Oklahoma Hills”(Photo by Emily Davenport)

One of the focal points of the exhibit is the original lyrics to one of Guthrie’s most popular protest anthems “This Land is Your Land,” which was written in response to the song “God Bless America.”

The original lyrics to “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie.(Photo by Emily Davenport)

“Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song” includes several artifacts from Guthrie’s life, including a few of Guthrie’s instruments, two of which have the saying “This Machine Kills Fascists” carved into them. There are also several photos and items from his time living in New York City, where he spent the majority of his adult life, drawings, and family photos with him and his children, including folk singer Arlo Guthrie.

One of Woody Guthrie’s many guitars.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Carved in the back of the guitar: “This Machine Kills Fascists.”(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Woody Guthrie’s fiddle with several things wood burned into in, including “This Machine Kills Fascists.”(Photo by Emily Davenport)
A wall of Guthrie family photos.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Woody and his children.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
(Photo by Emily Davenport)

Curators were able to secure items from his later years when he was living in Greystone Park State Hospital due to the onset of Huntington’s Disease, a rare genetic disorder that ultimately claimed Guthrie’s life in 1967 at the age of 55. Some of the items include one of the last known item of clothing that he wore during his stay, his yes/no cards from when he lost his ability to speak, and song lyrics that he wrote in the hospital.

Lyrics written by Woody while hospitalized.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
A shirt that Woody wore while hospitalized.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Woody Guthrie’s communication cards.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
A note written by Wooody’s son Arlo while he was hospitalized.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Woody Guthrie and three of his children at Greystone Park State Hospital.(Photo by Emily Davenport)

The end of the exhibit highlights the lasting legacy that Guthrie had on other musicians, including Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Ani DiFranco, Bruce Springsteen and more.

(Photo by Emily Davenport)
One of Pete Seeger’s banjos.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Several artists have gone on to record songs written by Guthrie.(Photo by Emily Davenport)

“Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song” is on display through May 22. The Morgan Library & Museum is located at 225 Madison Avenue. For more information, visit themorgan.org.

