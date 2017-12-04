For the hyper-literate giftee who loves books more than people, the best gift you can give (after a Strand gift card) is a cozy reading experience. From comfy linens to stylish accessories to show off their love for books to, well, more reading material, here’s what to gift the bookworm in your life. Library-themed wrapping paper optional.

Stylish bookends

Bookends by Jonathan Adler. for amnewyork books gift

Help book lovers who tend to pile books on the floor by giving them something to keep their books looking nice and shelved. Especially in tiny apartments where shelf space may be improvised, bookends help add book storage to pretty much any flat surface. Menagerie dachshund bookend set, $150 at jonathanadler.com

A customized library-like stamp

Library stamp from PaperPeachShop. for amnewyork books gift

To personalize a book-lover’s bookshelf (especially if she’s a generous loaner), gift a library-style stamp so she can mark all of her books as her own in style. PaperPeachShop custom library stamp, from $28 at etsy.com/shop/paperpeachshop 

Literary clothing

Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum sweatshirt. from Out of

Muggles, Shakespeare obsessives and Margaret Atwood devotees can dress in the words of their favorite authors with Out of Print’s line. Unisex sweatshirt, $42 at outofprintclothing.com 

Comfy slippers

Fluff Momma Mongolian Clog by Ugg. for amnewyork

There’s just something about sliding on a pair of slippers that feels endlessly relaxing and indulgent — even more so if you’re curled up with a good book. And the fluffier the slippers, the better. Fluff Momma Mongolian Clog, $150 at ugg.com 

Cozy sheets

Lacoste Home sheets. for amnewyork books gift guide

Spending chilly winter days reading in bed is a dream come true for book lovers when the weather is dire outside. Gift a pair of sheets that gets softer with every wash, making each week cozier until the sun finally comes out for springtime reading in the park. Lacoste Home queen sheet set, $59.99 at macys.com

A fluffy throw

West Elm faux fur throw. For amnewyork books

Made for days spent semi-hibernating with a hardcover and a cup of tea, a faux fur throw wraps readers up in a (warm) world of their own. Faux fur ombre throw, $49 at westelm.com

Earbuds

Happy Plugs in-ear earbuds. for amnewyork books gift

Commuters who just want to focus on getting through the next chapter need a solid pair of headphones. In-ear headphones, $34.99 at happyplugs.com

Bathtub book caddy

Bathtub book caddy by Aquala. for amnewyork books

Other than a warm bed, there may be no better place to read than a hot, bubbly bath. Fear of dropping a book (or worse, an e-reader) in the tub is eliminated with this caddy, which props up the pages (or tablet) as well as securely holds wine and a candle. Aquala bathtub caddy, $40 at umbra.com 

An expertly curated library

The Strand Books By The Foot. for amnewyork

The Strand’s Books By The Foot outfits homes with exclusively curated books by color, by size, by genre — anything! Surrounding your giftee with a hand-selected rainbow of books is kind of priceless. For pricing, email bksbythefoot@strandbooks.com (order early to ensure Christmas delivery)

A book subscription

Book subscription collage for Book Culture

Magazines and newspapers get delivered regularly — why not books? Bookstores have taken to the subscription box model to fill readers’ shelves with new titles. Book Culture’s box themes include poetry, notable fiction and young adult. From $70 for a quarterly subscription, bookculture.com

