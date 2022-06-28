Broadway beat: Out goes ‘Company,’ Ralph Fiennes to play Robert Moses at Hudson Yards, and more

The Tony-winning, gender-reversed revival of “Company” (which was still in previews in November when Stephen Sondheim died at the age of 91) will end its Broadway run on July 31.

As is often the case with revivals of classic musicals, the box office grosses at “Company” have declined over time and would likely keep declining if the show kept running into the late summer and fall.

That being said, during July, theatergoers will be able to catch two Sondheim revivals on Broadway: “Company” and “Into the Woods.”

Ralph Fiennes to play Robert Moses

Ralph Fiennes will portray the notorious New York City urban planner Robert Moses in “Straight Line Crazy,” a new drama by the prolific English playwright David Hare (“Skylight,” “Stuff Happens,” “The Hours”), which will play the Shed’s Griffin Theater at Hudson Yards in the fall.

The production premiered at the Bridge Theatre in London in the spring. Fiennes has not appeared onstage in New York since a 2006 Broadway revival of Brian Friel’s “The Faith Healer.”

‘American Buffalo’ will require masks through end of run

Although Broadway’s industry-wide policy of requiring audience members to wear face masks will officially end at the end of June, audience members will still be required to wear masks at the revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo” due to “the close proximity of the audience to the actors as a result of the intimate size of the theater and the staging in the round,” as per a press release.

“American Buffalo,” which stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss, will end its limited run at Circle in the Square Theatre on July 10.

‘Back to the Future’ musical heading to Broadway

A stage musical adaptation of the classic 1985 film comedy “Back to the Future,” which debuted in Manchester and is now running in London, will transfer to Broadway.

“Synchronize Your Watches — The Future’s coming to Broadway in 2023!!!,” the show tweeted. In London, Tony winner Roger Bart (“Young Frankenstein,” “The Producers”) is playing Dr. Emmett Brown (played by Christopher Lloyd in the film trilogy).

The show has an original score plus songs featured in the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Sutton Foster tests positive for COVID again

First Hugh, now Sutton.

Right after the Tony Awards, Hugh Jackman revealed that he had tested positive for COVID a second time, leaving his standby, Max Clayton, to play Harold Hill in “The Music Man” until his return on June 22.

Now word comes that Sutton Foster has tested positive a second time, which will leave her sidelined from the show until July 6. In her absence, Marian Paroo will be played by Audrey Cardwell and Kathy Voutko.