Brooklyn Museum free Thursday nights

The Brooklyn Museum in Prospect Heights has free admission on Thursday nights. Photo Credit: City Row

Museums are always looking for new ways to attract visitors, and one great way is by hosting free admission nights!

The Brooklyn Museum is the latest to offer it. While they have been holding First Saturday’s with free admission for years, a new partnership with their sponsor Squarespace is making Thursday nights free too.

Stop by between 6 and 10 p.m. to check out the museum’s permanent collection or a new exhibit. And while you’re there, eat at Saul, which relocated to the museum from its longtime location on Smith Street two years ago.