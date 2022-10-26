Big Apple Buzz: Dolly Parton receives Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, Jerry Seinfeld extends Beacon residency and more

Country music icon/mega-philanthropist Dolly Parton was the recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall on Oct. 20 in Midtown Manhattan. The Associated Press reports that the superstar has been quietly funding the band uniforms of many high school students in Tennessee for years. She also donated $1 million for research for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The very humble Parton told AP, “I don’t do it for attention. But look! I’m getting a lot of attention by doing it.” When she accepted the prestigious Medal, Parton told the audience, “I just give from my heart. I never know what I’m going to do or why I’m gonna do it. I just see a need and if I can fill it, then I will.”…….

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the nominees for the Seventh Annual Critics Awards (CCDA). The winners will be announced at a Gala Event on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Edison Ballroom in Times Square, marking a change of venue and borough. The ceremony will be hosted by actor and standup comedian Wyatt Cenac. First of Love leads with seven nominations, including nods for Best Documentary Feature, Sara Dosa for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Score, Best Narration, Best Archival Documentary, and Best Science/Nature Documentary……

According to Harpersbazaar.com, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of six years, Conversations with Friends actor Joe Alwyn, were spotted casually strolling around Manhattan on Oct. 17. Their rare outing came shortly after Swift announced that her new song “Lavender Haze” from her Midnights album is about her romance with Alwyn. “Lavender Haze”, which is the first single on Midnights, was released October 21………

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is extending his ongoing residency at the Beacon Theater on the Upper West Side, reports Newsday. The sitcom star will perform Dec. 10-17, 2022, Jan. 20-21, 2023, Feb. 3-4, 2023, and March 3-4, 2023. In a statement, Seinfeld said, “Performing at The Beacon is almost an actual true residency for me. I feel like I really could live there. It’s the best theater to see a comedian I’ve ever played. So happy to be back.” Seinfeld first started doing the residency, which he called “The Homestead” in 2016…….

Tongues are wagging that Alec Baldwin is receiving backlash on Social Media after the 30 Rock actor marked the one-year anniversary of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death with a post on Instagram, reports OK! The father of eight captioned a photo of Hutchins sitting behind the camera on the film Rust’s set with “One year ago today.” One Instagram user reportedly commented: “Is this not incredibly tone deaf to anyone else? ” Especially because he denies doing it?” while another Instagram user posted that Baldwin and the rest of the production were “taking benefit out of tragedy” by continuing to film the movie. Production will continue on Rust in 2023 possibly in California, according to reports……

We Hear

Actress Skai Jackson joined EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable cosmetics collection, at their launch in Union Square on Oct. 22…..

Rapper French Montana was recently honored at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens…..

Sightings

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner at the opening night the Broadway play Topdog/Underdog at the Golden Theater on Oct. 20……..

Liev Schreiber and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen walking their dogs in Manhattan on Oct. 19….