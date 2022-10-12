Big Apple Buzz: Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore at New York Comic Con, Princess Anne rides Staten Island Ferry and more

Although Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorced after being married for two years in 2017, the exes had dinner on September 30 with a group of very impressive friends in Brooklyn, reports OK! The former couple dined at Laser Wolf restaurant with Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Howard Stern, who reportedly told his listeners that was the first time he had been out since the pandemic began in 2020. Aniston is in town filming season 3 of The Morning Show, in which she portrays Alex Levy, a leading anchor of a New York City-based morning news show……..

Princess Anne made a surprise visit to the Big Apple on Oct. 4, and even rode the Staten Island Ferry, People reports. On October 4, the NYC Department of Transportation shared a photo on Twitter of Anne, aboard the Ferry, which shuttles commuters and passengers between lower Manhattan and Staten Island free of charge all hours of the day. “We were pleased to welcome Princess Anne to the #Staten Island Ferry today,” the Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter, alongside the photo, which shows Princess Anne looking out over the waters of New York Harbor. Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter arrived in New York on a flight from London to JFK on October 3 and spoke at a gala dinner for English-Speaking Union of the United States. The next day, she visited the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George, Staten Island, according to the Staten Island Advance……..

President Joe Biden attended a Democratic fundraiser at the home of James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch – and his wife, Kathryn, at the couple’s East 69th Street townhouse, on Oct. 6. Earlier in the day, the president attended events in New Jersey and was also in upstate New York – where he discussed IBM’s $20 billion investment towards manufacturing semiconductors and quantum computing…..

ABC News’ senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts has been named a contributing anchor for 20/20, reports TV Newser. The news was announced to ABC News staff by its president Kim Godwin, who said, “Deborah is an award-winning journalist who has traveled the world for her in-depth reporting and impactful interviews with world leaders and newsmakers.” Roberts will continue with her regular reporting duties at ABC News. She is also the network’s senior affairs correspondent…..

Michael J. Fox’s mother sadly died Sept. 24 at the age of 92. While participating on the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic Con on October 8, the Family Ties actor paid tribute to his mom Phyllis, reports People. Michael told the audience that his mother was initially not in favor of him filming Family Matters in the daytime and Back to the Future at night in the 1980s. Said Fox, “I was 23 years-old, and I called her, she was in Canada, and I said, “They want me to do this Steven Spielberg movie, but I have to do it at night and I have to do Family Ties in the daytime.’ And she said, “You’ll be too tired.” Michael continued, “To this day – well, till two weeks ago – my mother thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future. She loved the movie, (but she was right), I got tired.”………

We Hear

Retired NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union attended a screening of the Redeem Team on Oct. 7 at Culture Con in Manhattan. Following the screening, Wade and sports journalist Jemele Hill moderated a Q&A about the documentary which tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008. Following the screening, Netflix’s Strong Black Lead hosted an Entergalactic Culture Con kick-off party. Notable attendees included Maurice Williams, Kenya Barris and DJ Cory Townes…….

Sightings

Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore at the “Halloween Ends” event at New York Comic Con on October 8…….