Big Apple Buzz: Solange celebrates original composition, George and Amal Clooney debut Albie Awards and more

Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker experienced a couple of days of joy and pain recently, but being the resilient person that she is, the And Just Like That actress got through it all with dignity and a smile. On Sept. 27, Parker and her twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, whom she shares with husband Matthew Broderick, hit the red carpet for the premiere of Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2. On Sept. 30, Parker was scheduled to attend the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala where she was the honoree. However, she had to miss the evening due to the death of her 76-year-old stepfather Paul Griffin Forste. The family issued the following statement, “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Griffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76. In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.”…….

Beyonce attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at David H, Koch Theater, where she supported the world premiere of her sister Solange’s original composition “Solange’s Ballet”, reports Bazaar. Beyonce’ and her mother Tina Knowles Lawson escorted Solange to the gala, where she became the second Black woman to ever write a score for the prestigious dance company. Solange received a huge round of applause as she entered the stadium. Philanthropist/TV Host Jean Shafiroff told Big Apple Buzz, “Solange was lovely and very kind.” Beyonce posted on Twitter, “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”……..

On Sept. 29, George and Amal Clooney, cofounders of The Clooney Foundation for Justice, debuted their inaugural Albie Awards, designed to honor courageous defenders of justice across the globe, reports Vogue. The event took place at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. Amal told Vogue, “Tonight the awards are shining a light on justice champions who are doing amazing work in the communities, from Belarus to Kenya to South Africa to Manila – but they’re doing it at great risk. They’re either facing imprisonment or potential physical harm. We wanted to put them on a stage for a night, so people know what they’re doing, and shine a protective light on them so they can continue their work and hopefully stay safe.” Notable attendees included Donatella Versace, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, Julia Roberts, Tracee Ellis Ross and others……,

Former President Barack Obama sat down with Klick Group co-founder Leerom Segal at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn on Sept. 22. Obama discussed the state of healthcare, the most critical qualities for being an effective leader and the effects of social media. The conversation also addressed one of Obama’s key legislative accomplishments: the Affordable healthcare coverage to millions, and weighed in on how America has changed since he was elected to his first term in 2008……..

Hot new couple alert! Songstress Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted on Sept. 28 having dinner together at Miss Lily’s, a Caribbean restaurant in the East Village, reports E! News. Following their meal, the comedian, who announced he is leaving the Daily Show, and Sweetie Pie singer took a stroll through the downtown Manhattan streets, the pair hugged and kissed before going their separate ways. During a taping on Sept. 29, Noah told his audience, “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”…..

We Hear

On Sept. 27, Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa hit the red carpet with her husband Mark Consuelos at the Haute Living party for her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories at Scarpetta on Madison Avenue Guests included Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu. Sponsors for the soiree included Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne…….

PIX11 Award-winning journalist Ayana Harry married Kyle Dudley, Head Basketball Coach and History Teacher at Salisbury School/Middlebury College on Sept. 23 in Sag Harbor, New York. The groom is the son of Tamron Hall Show producer Adrienne Lopez and Attorney Ed Dudley. Celebrity guests at the nuptials included The View’s Sunny Hostin and Gayle King…..

Sightings

Whoopi Goldberg at the premiere of Till, which the EGOT View co-host produced along with Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick M. Zollo and others, at the 60th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1……..

Jennifer Aniston jogging around the Big Apple set of The Morning Show on Sept. 30…….