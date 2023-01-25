Big Apple Buzz | Emily Ratajkowski trades runway for academia, Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted in NYC and more

Donning a cap and gown, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski traded the runway and film screens for academia on Jan. 21 as she delivered the winter commencement address to the graduates at Hunter College. According to Upper East Site, words of advice to the graduates included, “It’s hard to celebrate myself, not as an imposter in a body, but as a soul deserving of joy – and I bet a few people here feel that way. So if you can’t celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others. The people in your life who love you are a precious gift, treat them as such. Celebrate with you. Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of honoring you today. Congratulations to the Class of 2023″…….

Crain’s NY reports that Suzanne Vega recently sold her apartment at 37 W. 93rd Street for $1.8 million. The singer resided in the Upper West Side apartment for 17 years. According to reports, Vega is now renting an apartment on Central Park West. A New York native, Vega grew up on the Upper West Side and went to high school and college in the neighborhood. Patch.com reports that one of her most popular hits, “Tom’s Diner,” was named after Tom’s Restaurant on Broadway and West 112th Street which is a late-night hot spot for Vega’s alma mater, Barnard College and Columbia University students. The restaurant can also be seen in “Seinfeld.”……

Former New York Giants Hall of Famer turned “Good Morning America” and “Fox NFL Sunday” host Michael Strahan received the 2,744th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 23, making him the first sports entertainment celebrity to achieve the honor, reports UPI. Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement, “We are very excited to inaugurate the first sports entertainment star for Michael Strahan. Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk.” America’s Got Talent’s Terry Crews also spoke on behalf of Michael. In his comments, Michael said that in life, everyone wants to feel valued. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who played his entire 15-year career in football with the New York Giants, said the concept of team is also important to him……..

It looks like Selena Gomez, who stars in the Hulu TV series, “Only Murders In The Building,” which revolves around residents in an exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, is dating Chainsmoker crooner Drew Taggart. On Jan. 15, the two of them were seen holding hands in Brooklyn. Then, on Jan. 21, they dined at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant, which is in the Puck Building in downtown Manhattan, reports TMZ. However, Gomez insists she is single. Onlookers told the outlet Taggart walked the actress to her car and she got in, without a good night kiss…….

In an awards ceremony on Jan. 15 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the organization’s Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis announced the top three university and college jazz band finalists and section awards winners in the third annual Jack Rudin Jazz Championship. At the awards ceremony, Marsalis presented awards to the following schools: North Carolina Central University won first place and a $10,000 award. Temple University won second place and $7500. Michigan State College of Music won $5000 for third place. All monetary awards were given to the schools to build on the excellence of their respective jazz education programs……

We Hear

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been enjoying spending time in the Big Apple. The couple attended Drake’s Concert at the Apollo Theatre on Jan. 22. The following day the California residents braved the cold rain coming down in NYC and strolled around the streets…….

Three-time Olympic Gold medalist, track and field star, Sanya Richards-Ross, who is currently on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” dashed into New York City recently to appear on the “Sherri” show. Following her appearance on the chat fest which has been nominated for a 2023 NAACP Image Awards, Richards-Ross enjoyed an early dinner at the popular Hunt & Fish Club in midtown Manhattan where she dined with a small entourage. An eyewitness said she was lovely and a very good tipper…….

Sightings

Ashley Olsen on Jan. 21 wearing a wedding band at The Mark Hotel, reports the Daily Mail. The Olsen twin reportedly married boyfriend Louis Eisner in December in an intimate ceremony……