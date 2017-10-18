Brunch. Cat videos. Snapchat filters.

Of all the things millennials get excited about, nothing warms their hearts quite like watching the casts of their favorite TV shows and movies reunite -- especially when it's documented via social media.

Luckily for them, it seems like a new cast is always jumping on the reunion train. Here are some of our favorite throwback moments.

'Cruel Intentions'

Is it 1999 all over again?! Selma Blair

Is it 1999 all over again?! Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped a photo together after running into one another in Beverly Hills on Oct. 16 at a mixer hosted by The Skimm. Gellar, who played villainess Kathryn in "Cruel Intentions," shared a selfie with her co-star on Instagram writing, "sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever."

The co-stars also snapped a pic with Reese Witherspoon, who starred in the film as Annette, back in 2015 (pictured). It wasn't clear what brought the trio together again, but Witherspoon called the encounter the "best girls night of the year."



'Parks and Recreation'

Let's pretend these Pawnee citizens took a trip
Let's pretend these Pawnee citizens took a trip back to their Indiana roots for the ultimate "Parks and Recreation" reunion selfie. Rashida Jones (Ann) shared an Instagram photo of herself with her former co-stars Amy Poehler (Leslie), Aziz Ansari (Tom) and Aubrey Plaza (April) on June 15, 2017. It wasn't immediately clear why, or where, the gang got together. "#TBT to last month with this crew. #Parks4life," Jones wrote. A few key players -- like Chris Pratt (Andy), Nick Offerman (Ron) and a plate of candy-coated waffles -- were missing from the photo. (Credit: Rashida Jones via Instagram )

'Parenthood'

Sarah (Lauren Graham) was your favorite Braverman, right?
Sarah (Lauren Graham) was your favorite Braverman, right? Mae Whitman (Amber), Miles Heizer (Drew) and Graham reunited on the red carpet during a Netflix event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 11, 2017. Whitman, who's still pretty close with her on-screen brother, Heizer, posted a photo to Instagram with the caption "family reunion." If this doesn't inspire Netflix to conjure up a future "Parenthood" revival, we'll be shocked. (Credit: Mae Whitman via Instagram)

'Harry Potter'

Hermione Granger and Ginny Weasley (err... Emma Watson
Hermione Granger and Ginny Weasley (err... Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright) had a brief "Harry Potter" reunion at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The Hogwarts alum was at "The Circle" red carpet to support the premiere of Watson's latest movie. (Credit: Keira Alexander)

'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Magic was in the air at David Henrie's
Magic was in the air at David Henrie's wedding. The cast of "Wizards of Waverly Place" reunited at the former Disney star's ceremony on April 22, 2017. Jake T. Austin (Max) shared a few photos with Henrie (Justin), Selena Gomez (Alex), Jennifer Stone (Harper), David DeLuise (Jerry) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa) on Twitter. "A special day with some amazing people," he wrote. The final episode of "Wizards" aired on Disney five years ago. (Credit: Jake T. Austin via Twitter )

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Everyone enjoys a little
Everyone enjoys a little "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" throwback every now and then, especially when it involves a young Will Smith singing the sitcom's theme song. Unfortunately, this cast reunion didn't involve any "b-ball outside of the school" or other smooth rhymes (as far as we know). Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, shared this photo of himself with his '90s TV family on Instagram on March 27, 2017. He paid tribute to his former TV dad, the late James Avery. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete," Ribeiro wrote. (Credit: Alfonso Ribeiro via Instagram)

'King of Queens'

The Heffernans are together again. Kevin James, who
The Heffernans are together again. Kevin James, who played Doug, and his TV wife Leah Remini, who played Carrie, snapped a "King of Queens" reunion photo on the set of James' new sitcom "Kevin Can Wait." "Having a blast on the set of @KevinCanWaitCBS! I can't wait for you to see what @kevinjames and I are working on! #KevinCanWait," Remini wrote on Instagram on March 30, 2017. (Credit: Leah Remini via Instagram )

'Hart of Dixie'

Zoe, Lemon and Wade were spotted pretty far
Zoe, Lemon and Wade were spotted pretty far from their Bluebell comfort zones. Rachel Bilson, Jaime King and Wilson Bethel reunited at an ACLU benefit in Los Angeles on March 4, 2017. Bilson posted this photo on Instagram with the caption, #reunited. King also posted a silly photo of the trio and wrote, "The cast of #HartofDixie still act like a bunch of idiots when together. Wilson burped in my neck. Some things never change." (Credit: Rachel Bilson via Instagram)

'Full House'

Though they currently star in Netflix's
Though they currently star in Netflix's "Fuller House" together, they'll always be the "Full House" ladies to us. Becky, D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy spent New Year's Eve together and documented it on Instagram. "Yep, we are ringing in the new year together #2016 #nye2016 @andreabarber @jodiesweetin," Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J., wrote. (Credit: Candace Cameron Bure via Instagram)

'Pitch Perfect'

The Bellas reunited and you can aca-believe it
The Bellas reunited and you can aca-believe it was perfect. Actress Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and other members of the a capella group posed for an Instagram photo on Jan. 5, 2017, to tease "Pitch Perfect 3." The third film is set for release on Dec. 22, 2017. (Credit: Rebel Wilson via Instagram )

'Will & Grace'

"We're baaaaaaack!," Sean Hayes who played Jack McFarland, tweeted on Sept. 26, 2016. The cast had been teasing a reboot for months, and Leslie Jordan confirmed on Dec. 31, 2016, that the show was picked up for a 10-episode comeback, according to the Hollywood Reporter. (Credit: Sean Hayes via Twitter )

'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

Can a pair of pants really keep a
Can a pair of pants really keep a group of friends together for life? Yes, yes they can and this Instagram photo is proof. Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera cozied up together in a photo posted to Ferrera's Instagram in July 2016. "All grown up. #blakesfingerinmynose #ambersfingerinmymouth #alexisisatruelady #sisterlove #holdtighttotheonesyoulove," Ferrera wrote. (Credit: America Ferrera via Instagram)

'Boy Meets World'

As if seeing Cory and Topanga together again
As if seeing Cory and Topanga together again on "Girl Meets World" wasn't enough to establish their fan following, the cast of "Boy Meets World" gathered on the set to bring us all back down memory lane in July 2016. (Credit: Disney )

'Gilmore Girls’

Everyone's favorite Gilmores reunited for the show's reboot,
Everyone's favorite Gilmores reunited for the show's reboot, which was released in November 2016. "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" also featured a memorable Life and Death Brigade reunion. But before it all went down, Lauren Graham ‏posted this photo of a few members of the cast together on Twitter on June 6, 2016. "Got (some of) the band back together for @TheTodayShow," she wrote. (Credit: Lauren Graham via Twitter )

'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson, who played Steven in
Danny Masterson, who played Steven in "That '70s Show," shared this photo of the cast looking chummy on the set of "The Ranch." "Last episode of the season. Had three friends come by and say hello. #theranch," he wrote on Instagram in May 2016. (Credit: Danny Masterson via Instagram)

'One Tree Hill'

Some members of the cast of
Some members of the cast of "One Tree Hill" reunited in North Carolina for the annual EyeCon convention in March 2016. "As we goooo on, we rememberrrr . . . all the times weeee had togetherrrr. . . #OTHreunion," Tyler Hilton, who played Chris Keller, wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Tyler Hilton via Instagram )

'7th Heaven'

"So much fun supporting our girl @JessicaBiel on the launch of her amazing new restaurant @aufudge! Love these people like family! #nothinglikefamily #7thheavenforever #aufudge #familyfriendly #getfudgedup," Beverley Mitchell wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a mini "7th Heaven" reunion which took place in February 2016. A few cast members, including Stephen Collins, were missing. (Credit: Beverley Mitchell via Instagram)

'Friends'

"Big Bang Theory" star Norman Cook shared a photo of Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow together. "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven," Cook posted on Instagram on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Norman Cook via Instagram )

'Even Stevens'

The cast of
The cast of "Even Stevens" has had a few run-ins since the Disney Channel show went off the air, but the most recent was the first big cast reunion of 2016. Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren Stevens on the series, shared a picture of herself with Brendan Rooney, her husband, and Tom Virtue who played her on-screen dad from 1999 to 2003. "FINALLY introduced my TV dad to my hubby. He approved! #disneyfam #evenstevens #disneychannel #ipopla," Romano wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3, 2016. Romano and Rooney married on New Year's Eve 2013. (Credit: Christy Carlson Romano via Instagram )

'That's So Raven'

The core cast of
The core cast of "That's So Raven" reunited on "The View" on Aug. 14, 2015. Raven-Symoné brought back actors Anneliese van der Pol, Kyle Massey and Orlando Brown on the daytime talk show to chat Disney Channel drama and give millennials something to tweet about. (Credit: The View via Twitter)

'Gossip Girl'

The
The "Gossip Girl" cast at a fancy party? What could be a better place to reunite the cast that spent every episode at a party? After the 2015 Oscars, a few members of the cast of "Gossip Girl" reunited in at least for one photo. (Credit: Kelly Rutherford via Instagram )

'The Mighty Ducks'

As a wise coach once said,
As a wise coach once said, "A team is something you belong to, something you feel, something you have to earn." And once you've earned a spot on a team like the "Mighty Ducks," you're a member for life, apparently. The cast reunited in 2015, 20 years after "D2: The Mighty Ducks" premiered. And, because sometimes you can have your cake and eat it too, they actually formed a Flying V and posted it on Instagram. (Credit: redcrumbs via Instagram)

'The Little Rascals'

"The Little Rascals" aren't so little anymore, but they still know how to have fun. The cast gathered before the movie's 20th anniversary in 2014 to recreate some of its most iconic scenes, and a lot of them were really, really great. But their spot-on version of the movie poster takes the pickle -- err -- cake. Why haven't all our favorite childhood movies done this yet? (Credit: Blake McIver via Twitter)

'Mean Girls'

Playing with our emotions? That's so Regina George.
Playing with our emotions? That's so Regina George. Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron) posted this photo with Tina Fey (Mrs. Norbury) to Instagram in August 2014, much to the delight of Plastics-wannabes everywhere. But then, like it was no big deal, she deleted it. (She's a life-ruiner. She ruins people's lives.) Two years later, Lohan continues to string us along, teasing a "Mean Girls" sequel. "I have been trying so hard to do 'Mean Girls 2.' . . . I've already written a treatment for it; it I just need a response," Lohan told CNN on Dec. 29, 2016. (Credit: Lindsay Lohan via Instagram)

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Sarah Michelle Gellar may be known for being
Sarah Michelle Gellar may be known for being tough on vampires, but she's nice to living creatures. As if this 2014 photo wasn't warm and fuzzy enough, we'll have you know that Gellar reunited with her "Buffy" father-figure, Anthony Stewart Head, over Cool to be Kind bracelets to show her support for the organization he created to promote kindness to animals. (Credit: RealSMG via Twitter )