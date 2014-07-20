Khloe Kardashian and French Montana show off romance in Hamptons | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Khloe Kardashian and rapper boyfriend French Montana are all about the PDA.

The two were “all over each other” during a recent double date with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourt’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, at 75 Main in Southampton, a witness told us.

Khloe and French were “acting like two honeymooners, kissing in public,” the spy added.

We’re told Disick left dinner early because of the smoochfest.

The Kardashians are out east this summer filming the reality show “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons” for E!.