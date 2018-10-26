EntertainmentCelebrities Robert De Niro says votes are 'more powerful than bombs' An apparent pipe bomb was found early Thursday morning near De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant on the corner of Greenwich and Franklin streets, police said. Robert De Niro is urging his fans to vote after a suspicious package was delivered to the building where his TriBeCa restaurant is located. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated October 26, 2018 10:42 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Actor Robert De Niro is encouraging the nation to vote one day after his New York City restaurant was the target of one of 12 suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump. “There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People MUST vote!” De Niro, 75, said in an emailed statement Friday. An apparent pipe bomb was found early Thursday morning near De Niro’s Tribeca Grill restaurant on the corner of Greenwich and Franklin streets, police said. The address is also the location of the Tribeca Film Center, which the actor established with film producer Jane Rosenthal. The package was removed from the area by police after a retired NYPD detective alerted police that it resembled ones that had been mailed to the Time Warner Center, President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, among several others. “I thank God no one's been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us,” De Niro, a Greenwich Village native, said. De Niro has long been one of the president's vocal critics. At the Tony Awards in June, he unleashed his thoughts during a live broadcast saying, "I'm gonna say one thing. F--- Trump." With Nicole Brown By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic What to know about the bombs sent to DemocratsA man was arrested in Florida in connection to the packages, officials said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.