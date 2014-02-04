Taylor Swift: I bare all in songs, but won't show my bare body | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Don’t expect Taylor Swift to shed her clothes for the cameras anytime soon.

“I find it relatively easy to keep my clothes on because I don’t really feel like taking them off. It’s not an urge I have,” the country crooner said in Glamour magazine’s March cover story.

Instead, the 24-year-old said that, for her, “risky” behavior is penning personal tunes — many of which have focused on her string of famous exes, from Joe Jonas to Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer.

“For me, ‘risky’ is revealing what really happened in my life through music,” she said. “Risky is writing confessional songs and telling the true story about a person with enough details so everyone knows who that person is. That’s putting myself out there, maybe even more than taking my shirt off.”

Even though Swift bares all in her songs, when it comes to relationships, she also believes in the power of keeping quiet — and keeping her cool.

“Silence speaks so much louder than screaming tantrums,” she said in the mag, out Feb. 11. “Never give anyone an excuse to say that you’re crazy.”