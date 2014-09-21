Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

18th Annual DUMBO Arts Festival

This weekend DUMBO turns into an art lover’s paradise as more than 300 artists present new works and performances at the 18th Annual DUMBO Arts Festival. Head on over to the trendy nabe, where six city blocks will provide the home for more than 100 open studios and art throughout shops, parks, buildings and even alleyways. (Friday, 6-9 p.m., Sat., noon-9 p.m., Sun., noon-6 p.m., FREE, Brooklyn Bridge Park waterfront, DUMBO, dumboartsfestival.com)

What is Climate Science? with Peter deMenocal

With the People’s Climate March Sunday and the U.N. Climate Summit Tuesday, climate change is top of mind for many. Head over to the International Center of Photography this afternoon for a lecture by climate scientist Peter deMenocal, who will discuss the work of climate scientists and how they help us better understand climate change. Arrive early to peruse the photography on view as the museum will be admission free from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. (Monday, 3-4:30 p.m., FREE, ICP Galleries, 1133 Sixth Ave., 212-857-0000, icp.org)

Blondie’s 40th anniversary

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of iconic rock band Blondie, gallerist and art dealer Jeffrey Deitch has put together a unique exhibit of memorabilia from the band, video and photography with works from the likes of Bob Gruen, Annie Leibovitz, Roberta Bayley, Mick Rock, Robert Mapplethorpe, Bobby Grossman, David Godlis and Blondie’s own Chris Stein. The exhibit opens Tuesday and runs through next Monday at the Chelsea Hotel. (Opens Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. daily, FREE, Chelsea Hotel Storefront Gallery, 222 W. 23rd St., blondie.net/news)

Martha Stewart

Homemaking maven Martha Stewart stops by Barnes & Noble Union Square this Wednesday evening to tout her newest book, “One Pot: 120+ Easy Meals from Your Skillet, Slow Cooker, Stockpot, and More.” Fill up your culinary toolbox with more than 120 recipes, organized by cooking vessel for your convenience. (Wednesday, 7 p.m., FREE, B&N Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)