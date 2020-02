“Wow how can we choose from such a diverse bunch,” Teigen tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen took a jab at the Miss Teen USA competition Sunday, tweeting a photo of the competition’s final five, first posted by winner Karlie Hay.

“Wow how can we choose from such a diverse bunch,” Teigen, 30, joked at the group of fair blondes.

Perhaps sensing backlash, she followed up, saying “Not their fault. I’m sure they are delightful women. Just funny. I’m not gonna write a think-piece on a damn pageant.”