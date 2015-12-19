Clint Eastwood’s ‘Sully,’ film about ‘Miracle on the Hudson,’ to hit theaters in September 2016

“Sully” will land in theaters on Sept. 9, 2016, Warner Bros announced Friday.

The film, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks, is based on the 2009 book “Highest Duty: My Search For What Really Matters,” by pilot Capt. Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger. Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Holt McCallany, Jamey Sheridan and Jerry Ferrara will also star in the biopic.

It has been nearly seven years since Sullenberger successfully landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009. All 155 people aboard the plane survived.