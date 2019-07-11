Ed Sheeran pop-up shops are opening across the globe on Friday, the same day his new compilation album is set to drop.

One of the pop-up shops is set to open on Wooster Street in SoHo for one day only, according to Atlantic Records. It will have limited-edition Sheeran merchandise created by streetwear brands Chinatown Market, KidSuper, and Rhude. In addition to merch, the label promises special "interactive experiences" related to Sheeran's new album.

Titled "No. 6 Collaborations Project," his latest record consists entirely of songs featuring a star-studded slate of top artists, like Eminem, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, and Bronx-born Cardi B. It's expected to showcase the range of musical styles Sheeran has incorporated into his career.

A music video for Sheeran's new song "Antisocial," with Travis Scott, also drops on Friday. It comes on the heels of his video release for "Best Part of Me," featuring Yebba, which came out on July 10. The black-and-white "Best Part of Me" video is shot in the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London and shows Yebba and Sheeran singing together.

As if a new album and video weren't enough of a celebration, Sheeran's pop-ups will remain open in cities around the globe for a mere few hours on Friday.

Pop-ups will appear in the United States (including also Boston, Detroit and other areas), as well as Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, South Africa, France, Ireland, Brazil, Belgium, New Zealand, Austrailia, Canada, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Find the full list of locations here.

The NYC shop, at 138 Wooster Street in SoHo, will be open from 3:06 to 9:06 p.m.