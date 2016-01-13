‘Friends’ reunion coming to NBC in February

Get excited: The cast of “Friends” is headed back to NBC.

NBC confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that the cast of the ’90s sitcom will briefly reunite next month. “New announcement – #FriendsReunion! #NBCUTCA,” NBC tweeted.

The reunion was announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday. The full original cast will reunite as part of a two-hour tribute to director James Burrows, set to air on NBC on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

“I’m hoping all six will be in same room at same time, I’m not sure we can logistically can pull it off,” NBC chief Robert Greenblatt said, EW.com reported.

The special will also reunite the casts of Burrows’ other past series, including “Taxi,” “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Will & Grace.” Cast members from current shows “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mike and Molly” will also appear.

“Friends” aired from 1994 to 2004.