‘Fuller House’ Netflix release date is announced

The trailer for Netflix’s “Fuller House” just dropped, and we have a hard date: The rebooted series will come to Netflix on Feb. 26.

The only “character” you actually see is the Tanner family’s stunning San Francisco townhouse — the setting of nearly every scene in the popular late-’80s / early-’90s sitcom — and a cute yellow lab. The voices of favorite characters D.J., Uncle Jesse and Joey can be heard from behind a closed front door.

They’re coming home.

“Full House” is among the most popular family sitcoms, running for eight years on ABC. The 13-episode Netflix redo takes place 21 years after the show ended, and much of the cast returns, including Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweeten and Bob Saget.

No, the Olsen twins will not reprise their roles as Michelle.