How New York fared at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan won best actress in a comedy for the second year.

New York entered the 76th annual Golden Globes with a strong presence thanks to a year marked by locally produced series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and projects with NYC-born talent from “Barry” to “BlacKkKlansman.”

At Sunday night’s ceremony, many of the city’s nominees were overshadowed by “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which took home both best picture and actor for Rami Malek’s portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury.

Still, the city fared well with its Manhattan-filmed series “Maisel” helping actress Rachel Brosnahan, 28, win best actress in a television series for her leading role as the housewife-turned-stand-up. It’s the second year in a row the New York resident has won the coveted trophy for her gig on the Amazon series.

Now forming a collection of Globes, Brosnahan told reporters at the Amazon after-party at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles California that she’d be storing her golden award atop her toilet.

“My Golden Globe from last year is on my toilet,” the actress said, according to People. “I live in New York. Truly, it was the only available shelf and it’s cute there. It livens up the place. I’ll probably put this one next to it.”

The series, which aired two seasons on the streaming platform, lost out to Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” for the year’s best.

The critically acclaimed “A Star Is Born,” fronted by NYC’s own Lady Gaga, was nominated in five major categories, but only won best original song for “Shallow.”

A number of other native New Yorkers were among the winners, including Viggo Mortensen, who fronted the year’s best picture, “Green Book,” alongside Mahershala Ali. The film’s directorial team, including Bronx-born Nick Vallelonga, won best screenplay.

On the animated front, the city was a prominent fixture in the newest of the Marvel flicks, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The film, released last month, beat out Disney’s “Incredibles 2” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” for best animated film.

And though not quite filmed within the five boroughs, the upstate New York-set “Escape at Dannemora” received notable attention for lead Patricia Arquette, winner of best actress in a limited series.

The Globes ceremony aired live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. A full list of winners and nominees can be found at goldenglobes.com/winners-nominees/2019.