Music’s biggest night kicks off Sunday with a Grammy Awards lineup of talent you don’t want to miss out on. With 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys taking on hosting duties, the iconic awards show boasts a star-studded bill that includes Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, as well as Shawn Mendes, Mark Ronson and Post Malone.

Pulitzer Prize recipient Kendrick Lamar leads nominees with a total of eight, including Album of the Year. Stars set to perform include Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott. Also, Diana Ross will give a “very special performance,” according to the Recording Academy, in honor of her own 75th birthday. (Ariana Grande recently tweeted that she will not perform, while Childish Gambino, Drake and Lamar have also reportedly declined to do so.)

The 61st anniversary show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. If you’re on the go or simply can’t find a television set to glue yourself to for four hours, here are ways you can stream the festivities.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access will have both the red carpet and ceremony online and on the CBS app via Roku TV, as well as Apple TV, Fire TV and more. While you have to login with your service provider to access the live stream, and provide a credit card number for payments that will automatically renew, cord-cutters shouldn’t fret — All Access offers free trials for 7 days. Similar subscription-based platforms with free trials include YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.

Grammy.com

A free livestream of the red carpet and interview exclusives will be available beginning at 5 p.m. but will not include footage of the ceremony. The Grammys Facebook page and the CBS Facebook page will alsohave red carpet coverage.

E! News

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“E! Stream: The Red Carpet” will be available on @ENews’ Twitter, the E! News app, and eonline.com beginning at 6 p.m.

Social Media

Follow the Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) and CBS (@CBS) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for further live coverage and a behind-the-scenes look at the red carpet.