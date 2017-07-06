‘Hamilton’ releases instrumental album; ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ reveals new casting

‘Hamilton’ releases instrumental album and authorizes sing-alongs

Looking to host or take part in a “Hamilton” sing-along? Not only has an instrumental version of the musical’s extremely popular cast album (“The Hamilton Instrumentals”) been released, the show’s producers have officially sanctioned a worldwide, royalty free program of “Hamilton” sing-along events. Previously, “Hamilton” sing-alongs have been held in Los Angeles under the title “Hamiltunes LA.” To set up your very own “Hamilton” sing-along, contact hamiltunes@adventureland.com.

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ reveals new casting

As previously reported, “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Lucas Hnath’s four-person comic sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s classic incendiary drama, has extended its Broadway run into January. Its producers announced Wednesday that beginning July 25, three-quarters of the cast will be replaced. Taking over for Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper and Condola Rashad, respectively, are Tony winner Julie White, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Erin Wilhelmi. Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell is staying put.

Platt responds to angry tweet about not showing up at stage door

Last weekend, someone named Diana McLaughlin tweeted that 23-year-old Tony winner Ben Platt was “garbage” because he “refused to come out and greet fans.” Apparently, McLaughlin’s daughters had twice waited outside the stage door of “Dear Evan Hansen” following performances in the hope of meeting Platt. In response, Platt carefully explained on social media that he is unable to always visit fans at the stage door because of the need to preserve himself, so that he can continue playing the physically and vocally demanding role of Evan Hansen eight times a week. “Before you tweet hateful things about how I don’t value our incredible fans when I can’t come to the door, please pause to consider that my responsibility to them is first and foremost to give my all each night,” Platt wrote.

‘Oak’ delays ‘1812’ start date, Malloy steps in

Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan (the original Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in “Hamilton”) has delayed his start date as the new Pierre in “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” to July 11. This week, the role is being played by Dave Malloy, who wrote the show and played Pierre when it debuted Off-Broadway. Josh Groban gave his final performance as Pierre on Sunday. Earlier this week, recording artist Ingrid Michaelson (whose best-known songs include “The Way I Am, “Girls Chase Boys” and “Celebrate”) joined the cast as Natasha’s cousin Sonya.

Classical Theatre of Harlem to stage free outdoor ‘Three Musketeers’

The Classical Theatre of Harlem, which has produced free outdoor productions of Shakespeare plays at uptown’s Marcus Garvey Park in recent summers, will this year present a progressive-minded, family-friendly adaptation of the swashbuckling adventure and romance novel “The Three Musketeers.” It will run from July 7 to 30 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater. According to producing artistic director Ty Jones, “The Three Musketeers” reflects the need for people from different backgrounds who care about truth and humanity to come together and retake political power. “‘All for one and one for all’ is a call to action that resonates now more than ever,” Jones said in a statement.

Following fracture, Pero returns to ‘Bandstand’

Joey Pero, who originated the role of trumpet player Nick Radel when “Bandstand” premiered at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, joined the Broadway cast last week, taking over as Nick from Alex Bender. Pero had to delay his start date in the Broadway production after he fractured his leg in a motor vehicle accident, as per Playbill.com. Since opening to mixed reviews and receiving just two Tony nominations, “Bandstand” has been fighting to survive commercially. It got a boost at the box office following its performance on the Tony Awards broadcast.

Scolari leaves ‘Forum’ because of allergy attack

When was the last time an actor got knocked out of commission because of an allergy attack? Stage and television actor Peter Scolari, who was set to play the wily Pseudolus in a production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at the Muny in St. Louis this week, had to bow out during rehearsals because the theater’s outdoor environment led to a serious sinus infection. Jeffrey Schecter (who appeared in the Broadway revivals of “A Chorus Line” and “Fiddler on the Roof”) has taken over as Pseudolus.

Spotted . . .

Steve Carell at “Dear Evan Hansen” . . . Ben Vereen at “School of Rock” . . . Jeff Zucker at “Spamilton” . . . Debra Messing at “A Doll’s House, Part 2” . . . Hillary Clinton at “Oslo” . . . Tovah Feldshuh at “Marvin’s Room” . . . Charlize Theron at “Cats.”