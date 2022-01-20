New film ‘Inspector Ike’ to premiere in Brooklyn this February

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new comedy film is premiering at a Brooklyn movie theater next month ahead of a nationwide release.

“Inspector Ike” is the latest comedy from Factory 25. Directed by NYC filmmaker Graham Mason, the film will premiere at Brooklyn’s Spectacle Theater, located at 124 S 3rd Street, next month.

The film stars Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Inspector Ike, a police detective that finds himself going after a conniving understudy of an avant-garde theater group kills the star actor. What ensues is a game of cat-and-mouse where the stakes continue to get higher.

“Inspector Ike” is a satire inspired by popular films “Columbo” and “The Naked Gun,” celebrating detective serials, mixing visual gags, slapstick, heartfelt emotions and more through absurdist and deadpan comedy. The cast includes several New York City comedians, including Matt Barats, Ana Fabrega, Aparna Nancherla, John Early (Search Party) and Lorelei Ramirez

“Inspector Ike” opens at the Spectacle Theater on Feb. 18. Check out the trailer below:

Inspector Ike Trailer from Factory 25 on Vimeo.