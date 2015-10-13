John Legend, Chrissy Teigen pregnant after struggling with fertility issues

He or she will be one cute baby.

It’s official: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby!

The 29-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news Monday on Instagram.

“As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now,” she wrote. “It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!”

Teigen, a co-host on “FABLife,” said recently on the daytime talk show that the couple had been struggling with fertility issues.

Legend and Teigen married in 2013.