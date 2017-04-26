Kevin Spacey to perform ‘Clarence Darrow’ at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Kevin Spacey is heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium this summer, but he won’t be facing off against Serena Williams or Roger Federer.

The 57-year-old actor will perform “Clarence Darrow” in a two-night event at the stadium on June 15 and 16. The 90-minute solo show will focus on the famous civil rights lawyer’s life and career.

“Clarence Darrow was one of the most important attorneys in the United States and I just love the idea of Darrow and Arthur Ashe coming together: both masters of two very different courts,” Spacey said in a statement.

Spacey will be in the city earlier in the week hosting the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets for the Arthur Ashe performances will go on sale on May 5.