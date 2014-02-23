KISS won’t perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

KISS won’t perform at the April 10 ceremony because of a dispute over the lineup.

KISS likes to rock and roll all night and party every day, but they will be sitting it out for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The iconic rock group announced on its website Sunday that it won’t be performing at the April 10 ceremony in Brooklyn because of a dispute over whether original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss would join the current band lineup: Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

“This is understandably an emotional situation where there is no way to please everyone,” the band said in a statement.

The members will still attend the show to accept their induction, however.