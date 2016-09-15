Lady Gaga announces new album, ‘Joanne,’ release date

Gaga is dedicating this record to her late aunt who died at the age of 19 from Lupus.

Lady Gaga has been on a music roll lately. After releasing a single less than a week ago, the “Perfect Illusion” singer has already announced her next album, which will drop Oct. 21.

Simply titled “Joanne,” Gaga is dedicating this record to her late aunt who died at the age of 19 from Lupus, and who is also the reason behind her middle name (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germonatta).

In an Apple Music Beats 1 radio interview with Zane Lowe Thursday, the singer announced the album title and shared more details about “Joanne,” including that it is expected to have 11 tracks.

“It’s all the toughness of the pain that happened as a result of losing that made us all strong, and made us who we are,” she said during the interview.

Gaga also revealed more track names, from the title track, “Joanne,” to “Sinner’s Prayer,” featuring singer Father John Misty.

Later, Gaga took to Twitter and Instagram to post a photo of the cover, which features a profile shot of the singer in a wide-brimmed pink hat.

Aside from the new album, more is still in store for Gaga fans. According to the interview, a music video for the Mark Ronson-produced “Perfect Illusion” will be released “soon.”