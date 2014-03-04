Lena Dunham to lend her humor to Archie Comics

From the small screen to… the comic book store?

Lena Dunham is mixing things up a bit, taking a break from penning her HBO hit series “Girls” to write a storyline for Archie Comics, the company announced.

“I was an avid Archie collector as a child — conventions, first editions that l kept in plastic sleeves, the whole shebang. It has so much cultural significance but also so much personal significance, and to get to play with these beloved characters is a wild creative opportunity,” Dunham said in the press release.

The storyline, which will span four issues set to print in 2015, is, unsurprisingly, expected to focus on the comic’s female characters.

How will Betty, Veronica and pals’ escapades in fictional Riverdale compare to Hannah, Jessa and co.’s tribulations in NYC? We’ll have to wait and find out.