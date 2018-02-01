Lindsay Lohan might think ‘The Comeback’ is a reality show, Lisa Kudrow says

And she’s down to appear on it.

All signs point to the fact that Lindsay Lohan is interested in making an acting comeback.

Representatives for Lohan recently reached out to HBO to see if they’d be willing to cast the actress in an upcoming season of “The Comeback,” the show’s star Lisa Kudrow says.

The former “Friends” actress appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Wednesday night and broke down the peculiar request.

It all started earlier this month when Billy Eichner tweeted that he was “begging” to make a third season of the HBO series “where Valerie Cherish gets ‘political’ and ‘woke.’” In a tweet that’s since been deleted, Lohan replied: “I’ll do it.”

“I thought that was interesting,” Kudrow told Corden. “Because, No. 1 it’s my show, but also, someone in our office said that someone from hers, like her representative, called and pitched her, and he was pretty sure they thought it was a reality show. And I thought, ‘How is that possible?”

Kudrow implied that Lohan thought the series — which follows B-list celeb Valerie Cherish trying to revive her career by starring on a reality show — was a reality show in itself. Confused yet?

“I thought, ‘well how’s that possible?’ But if they think it’s a reality show, why am I wearing a red wig, calling myself Valerie Cherish?” Kudrow said, perplexed. “And why would I be on a reality show called ‘The Comeback’? I mean that’s the whole humiliating joke!”

Lohan hasn’t yet responded to Kudrow’s claims on social media — in fact, all except one of her tweets were absent from her Twitter page as of Thursday afternoon. But Martin Short, who was also a guest on Corden’s show, pointed out: “There’s a chance she doesn’t have the top people.”

“The Comeback” premiered in 2005 and aired its second season nine years later in 2014. Last June, Kudrow told Entertainment Weekly a third season was a possibility, but no official announcements have been made.

Lohan, who’s splitting her time between Los Angeles and Dubai, recently told E! News and Ellen DeGeneres that she “would love” to return to acting to film a “Mean Girls” sequel.