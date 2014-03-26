Literary stars set for first BookCon in May

The ultimate event for bibliophiles and pop culture fanatics alike is coming to the Javits Center on May 31st. Assembled …

Assembled by ReedPOP, the same group that puts together New York Comic Con, BookCon will feature a series of panels, podcasts, author Q&As, quiz shows and more in “the publishing capital of the world”.

This first-of-its-kind event will offer readers the chance to interact with celebrated authors, publishers, and celebrities including Amy Poehler and Martin Short — both of whom have books coming out later this fall. Other big names BookCon attendees can expect to see include comic book legend Stan Lee and best-selling author John Grisham. Future panels and talent will be announced as the event approaches.

