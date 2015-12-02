‘Mad Max’ awarded movie of the year by the National Board of Review

“Mad Max: Fury Road” has grunted and exploded its way to the National Board of Review’s 2015 best film of the year award.

The George Miller flick joins Ridley Scott’s “The Martian,” which led the pack this year with three awards, in NBR’s winner’s circle. “The Martian” won for best director, best actor and best adapted screenplay.

NBR president Annie Schulhof said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be awarding George Miller and Ridley Scott, two iconic filmmakers at the top of their game, while also celebrating the next generation of talent.”