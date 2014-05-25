Matthew Cowles dead, Christine Baranski’s husband and ‘All My Children’ villain was 69

“All My Children” actor Matthew Cowles has died, his manager confirmed. He was 69.

Cowles was married to actress Christine Baranski for 30 years; they had two children, Isabel and Lily. The couple lived in New York City.

Cowles died on May 22. The cause of death has not yet been reported.

Best known for his role as the villain Billy Clyde Tuggle on “All My Children,” Cowles also starred in “Nurse Betty,” “Shutter Island,” “Oz,” “Lonesome Dove,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” He also acted on Broadway in “Malcolm,” “The Time of Your Life,” and “Sweet Bird of Youth.”

Cowles’ manager Tsu Tsu Stanton tweeted out the news, writing “I had the pleasure of being his manager. He was a very gifted and kind man who loved life and everyone.”

Fans tweeted out their sorrow, using the hashtag #BillyClydeTuggle and #RIPBillyClyde. “R.I.P. to the best soap opera villain, Billy Clyde Tuggle,” tweeted one fan.

Cowles had signed on for the online reboot of “All My Children.”