‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara tops Forbes’ 2016 list of highest-paid TV actresses

This is the fifth year in the row Sofia Vergara has taken the top slot.

Sofia Vergara has cemented her spot at the top of Forbes’ annual list of highest paid TV actresses, claiming first place for the fifth year in a row, it was revealed Wednesday.

The “Modern Family” star, 44, cashed in $43 million in the past year — a huge jump from the $28.5 million that gave her a tie for first place with “The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco last year. The money mag cites endorsement deals for the bump in Vergara’s paycheck, such as Head and Shoulders shampoo.

Cuoco, 30, came in second place this year, with $24.5 million. Newbies to the list include “Castle’s” Stana Katic, in the seventh spot with $12 million, and Priyanka Chopra from “Quantico,” in eighth place with $11 million. (AMNY)

Forbes’ Highest Paid TV Actresses

1. Sofia Vergara $43M

2. Kaley Cuoco $24.5M

3. Mindy Kalin $15M

4. Mariska Hargitay $14.5M

4. (tied) Ellen Pompeo $14.5M