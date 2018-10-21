Independent record label Mom + Pop Music is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special show Monday.

Artists Courtney Barnett, Alice Merton, Sunflower Bean, Neon Indian, Sleigh Bells, Tom Morello and special guests, who have not yet been announced, are on the lineup for the Brooklyn Steel concert slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The New York-based indie label, which has announced plans to expand to the West Coast, is also home to another 34 artists, including Lucius, Jai Wolf, Flume, Lady Lamb, and Tash Sulnata.

“Our ambition for Mom + Pop has been and always will be to build a collaborative label with transparency and sincere respect for our artists’ creative controls,” said Michael Goldstone, Mom + Pop president and founder.

This year, Mom + Pop is also reissuing a total of nine limited edition picture discs, which feature images rather than plain vinyl. Three of the records — Flume, A Sea of Split Peas and FIDLAR — have been available since April 21, but the remaining six can be preordered on the label’s website.

The label's celebration will culminate with the release of a commemorative record on Black Friday, Nov. 23. The three-disc LP's track list, which is visible on Spotify and Apple Music, includes new, original tunes, covers and a selection of Mom + Pop's favorites. The compilation can be preordered online.