“Motherless Brooklyn,” the film being shot in the Harlem building that caught fire Thursday night, has been a passion project for Edward Norton, who spent nearly 20 years trying to get the film off the ground.

The film is an adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s acclaimed 1999 novel about a detective with Tourette syndrome living in 1950s Brooklyn. In addition to playing the lead role, Norton also wrote the script and serves as producer and director — only his second time behind the camera after the 2000 comedy “Keeping the Faith.” Norton first began trying to adapt Lethem’s novel the year it was published and had announced the project as a go in 2014.

The film, which also stars Bobby Cannavale, Bruce Willis, Cherry Jones and Massapequa’s Alec Baldwin, began shooting in New York City in February. The production was filming at the former home of St. Nick’s Pub, a St. Nicholas Avenue jazz club that closed in 2011, on Friday when crew noticed that smoke was coming onto the set and into other parts of the building from the cellar, producers said in a statement.

NYPD Crime Scene investigators, fire marshals and arson bureau investigators looking into the cause of the fire inspected the building's exterior, including a portable charging station called a junction box. It was brought in by the film crew and is designed to give power to all the equipment the crews bring on set.

Upon noticing the smoke “coming up into our set, our crew immediately alerted the fire department and began alerting residents of the building even as we evacuated our cast and crew," producers said Friday.

“We watched firsthand with astonishment as [firefighters] charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day,” they added. “The FDNY are real life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration.”

With Matthew Chayes and Mark Morales