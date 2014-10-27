Motley Crue: Farewell … for now

A look at bands that have had farewell tours only to return to the stage.

This week marks the last time Mötley Crüe will play New York. Maybe. The band is in the midst of a farewell tour, and even made it official by signing a Cessation of Touring Agreement at a press conference in January.

amNewYork requested a copy of the agreement but hasn’t received it. It may be airtight. But if history is any indication, it’s likely the Crüe will be back on the road again one day. Here’s a look at some other bands that called it quits, but just couldn’t stay away.

THE WHO

Farewell tour: 1982

Reunion: 1989

Fun facts: The opening act for the farewell tour’s Shea Stadium stop was The Clash. While The Who wouldn’t tour again until 1989, the band first reunited for Live Aid in 1985.

BARBARA STREISAND

Farewell tour: 2000

Return: 2006

Fun fact: Streisand’s 2006 return to NYC was marred by controversy when she cursed at a heckler who was upset over a skit mocking President George W. Bush.

CHER

Farewell tour:

2002-2005

Return: 2008, with a three-year residency in Las Vegas. She launched her first real tour since the farewell this year.

Fun fact: Cher may hold the record for the longest farewell tour in history, stretching it out over 325 dates in 20 countries.

KISS

Farewell tour: 2001

Return: 2003

Fun fact: While Kiss was back on the road just over two years after its farewell tour ended, the farewell tour was the last with the original lineup, which had reunited in 1996.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Farewell tour: 1982

Reunion: 1989

Fun fact: By the time they said goodbye, the only original Doobie in the band was singer/guitarist Patrick Simmons. Though he was on the farewell tour, Michael McDonald didn’t take part in the 1989 reunion.

If you go:

Mötley Crüe is at Madison Square Garden Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.