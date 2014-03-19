Quantcast
New Netflix comedy to star Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda

Sheila Anne Feeney
March 19, 2014
“Grace and Frankie” will premiere next year.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, who starred together in 1980’s “Nine to Five,” will be working together again, starring in a new Netflix comedy series called “Grace and Frankie.”

Fonda, 76, and Tomlin, 74, play two rivals who find their friction-filled relationship turned upside down after their husbands announce they have fallen in love with each other and plan to marry.

The first season of 13 half-hour episodes, which will premiere next year, is being written by Marta Kauffman (creator of “Friends”) and Howard J. Morris (“Home Improvement” and “The Starter Wife”).

Updates on the series will be posted on Twitter at @GraceandFrankie.

