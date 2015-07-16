‘Orange is the New Black’ is now casting ‘extremely scary female inmates’

If you consider yourself EXTREMELY SCARY you may want to apply.

If you’ve fantastized about sharing a prison cell with Piper Chapman, this may be your chance.

‘Orange is the New Black’ is casting for season four right here in NYC!

AuditionsFree.com reports that the Netflix-produced show is looking for actors to play “EXTREMELY SCARY FEMALE INMATES.”

Potential inmates should email orangeccny@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Scary Inmate’ as well as your full name, union status, telephone number and if you’ve worked on ‘Orange’ before.

The role is paid and shooting will be in New York City.

Best of luck, future (fictional) prisoners.