Revisit the halls of the White House with "West Wing" screenwriter Aaron Sorkin at this year's PaleyFest NY, celebrating all things TV.

Sorkin, who also wrote the screenplay for the "Steve Jobs" film and "A Few Good Men," will join cast members of the "Walking Dead," "Star Trek: Discovery," "black-ish," "Robot Chicken" and "Dateline NBC," among others, on this year's star-studded festival lineup.

From Oct. 4 to 15, fans can attend screenings and panel discussions with Sorkin, Norman Reedus, Seth Green and others who "represent the best of television across all genres," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO.

Here's what's on the lineup:

"A Look Back with Aaron Sorkin" for the 20th anniversary of The "West Wing" — Fri., Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

for the 20th anniversary of The "West Wing" — Fri., Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. "The Walking Dead" with Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Angela Kang (showrunner and executive producer), and additional participants to be announced — Sat., Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

with Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Angela Kang (showrunner and executive producer), and additional participants to be announced — Sat., Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. "Robot Chicken" with creators and directors Seth Green, Breckin Meyer and Matthew Senreich — Sat., Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

with creators and directors Seth Green, Breckin Meyer and Matthew Senreich — Sat., Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. "Star Trek: Discovery" with Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland Booker), and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Michelle Paradise — Sat., Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

with Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland Booker), and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Michelle Paradise — Sat., Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. "Search Party" with Alia Shawkat (Dory Sief), John Early (Elliot Gross) and Meredith Hagner (Portia Davenport) — Mon., Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

with Alia Shawkat (Dory Sief), John Early (Elliot Gross) and Meredith Hagner (Portia Davenport) — Mon., Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. "The Kominsky Method" with Michael Douglas (Sandy Kominsky), Sarah Baker (Mindy Kominsky), Paul Reiser (Martin) and Jane Seymour (Madelyn) — Fri., Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

with Michael Douglas (Sandy Kominsky), Sarah Baker (Mindy Kominsky), Paul Reiser (Martin) and Jane Seymour (Madelyn) — Fri., Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. "black-ish" with Anthony Anderson (Andre “Dre” Johnson), Tracee Ellis Ross (Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson), Marsai Martin (Diane Johnson), Miles Brown (Jack Johnson) and executive producer Courtney Lilly — Sun., Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.

with Anthony Anderson (Andre “Dre” Johnson), Tracee Ellis Ross (Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson), Marsai Martin (Diane Johnson), Miles Brown (Jack Johnson) and executive producer Courtney Lilly — Sun., Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. "Dateline NBC" with Lester Holt, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy — Mon., Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The festival is also connecting high school students seeking to learn more about the film and TV industry with professionals in a "speed networking" event on Sat., Oct. 12, where students will move around the room and meet producers, script supervisors, camera workers, costume and set designers, editors and sound recorders.

"This program builds on our ongoing efforts to connect talented, young New Yorkers to opportunities in our city’s thriving media and entertainment industry," said Anne del Castillo, the commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Tickets, which are $40-$50 on paleycenter.org, go on sale at noon on Friday to the public, and Citi cardmembers, Paley Center patrons, fellow and supporting members can buy them now.

The Paley Center for Media is located at 25 W. 52nd St.