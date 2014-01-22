Quantcast
Pizza Underground to play Brooklyn, then go on tour

JULIE GORDON
January 22, 2014
The Pizza Underground is serving up another slice of its musical stylings to New Yorkers.

Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band is playing at Greenpoint’s Brooklyn Night Bazaar on Friday before touring around the country.

The band covers famous Velvets and Lou Reed tunes, like “Take a Walk on the Wild Side,” but transforms them into songs about pizza (yes, seriously), à la “Take a Walk on the Wild Slice.”

The music scene newbies played a free show at Williamsburg venue Baby’s All Right in December, and even though a line snaked around the block, the band played for less than 10 minutes.

The tour wraps on March 22 back at Baby’s All Right.

