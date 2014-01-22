Pizza Underground to play Brooklyn, then go on tour

The Pizza Underground is serving up another slice of its musical stylings to New Yorkers. Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground …

The Pizza Underground is serving up another slice of its musical stylings to New Yorkers.

Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band is playing at Greenpoint’s Brooklyn Night Bazaar on Friday before touring around the country.

The band covers famous Velvets and Lou Reed tunes, like “Take a Walk on the Wild Side,” but transforms them into songs about pizza (yes, seriously), à la “Take a Walk on the Wild Slice.”

The music scene newbies played a free show at Williamsburg venue Baby’s All Right in December, and even though a line snaked around the block, the band played for less than 10 minutes.

The tour wraps on March 22 back at Baby’s All Right.