Love is in the air and between the pages this February. Whether you’re cuddling up with a fellow commuter to read on your way to the office or just deeply involved with whatever book is in your bag, there are so many new titles out now to woo your literary sensibilities. And with Valentine’s Day approaching, what better time to read a book about love? Straphangers, fall in love with these new reads during your commute this month.

'99 Percent Mine' by Sally Thorne If home renovation and a forbidden crush aren't the perfect recipe for a fictional winter romance, nothing is! Thorne's second novel introduces readers to Darcy and Jamie Barrett, fraternal twins who inherit a cottage from their grandmother, who wanted the duo to renovate and sell the family property. Darcy had no interest in managing the project, until Jamie's off-limits best friend Tom shows up, with power tools and more.

'Unmarriageable' by Soniah Kamal There can never be too many creative retellings of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." This rendition takes place in modern-day Pakistan, where Alys Binat (an English teacher who, of course, teaches Austen), has sworn off marriage -- thanks in part to a Binat family scandal. But when Alys meets a charmer, Mr. Darsee, at a wedding, well, you kind of know what happens.

'The Age of Light' by Whitney Scharer Travel back to the romantic era of 1930s Paris, in which Scharer’s debut historical fiction novel is set. Lee Miller, a model who took charge of her muse status to become a photographer, becomes an apprentice to the Surrealist artist Man Ray, a moody yet irresistible character who changes Miller’s life, career and heart in more ways than she ever would have imagined.

'More Than Words' by Jill Santopolo Following the death of her father, a powerhouse in New York's hotel scene, Nina Gregory learns a secret that changes everything. Her affections are also torn between her boyfriend, Tim, and her boss, Rafael. Santopolo's prose takes readers through a story of romance, grieving and growing that's nearly impossible to put down on a gloomy winter day.