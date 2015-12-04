Scott Weiland dead: Former Stone Temple Pilots frontman dies at 48

The singer was found on his current band the Wildabouts’ tour bus.

Scott Weiland, former Stone Temple Pilots frontman and Velvet Revolver singer died Thursday night. He was 48.

A statement was posted on the singer’s Facebook page:

“Scott Weiland, best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, with his band The Wildabouts. At this time we ask that the privacy of Scott’s family be respected.”

Weiland was born in San Jose, California and formed Stone Temple Pilots in the late 1980s in San Diego, California. The Grammy-award winning band sold 14 million records and was known for its memorable riffs and Weiland’s signature megaphone into microphone technique.

Some of the band’s most popular songs are “Interstate Love Song” and “Creep.”

Weiland had a known history of drug abuse and addiction. He was arrested in 1995 for possession of cocaine and heroin, according to The New York Times, and had been in rehab.