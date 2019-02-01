Sony's interactive "Lost in Music" pop-up will close its run Feb. 10 after three months and nine live performances.

The free NoLIta pop-up, which features an intimate concert space and interactive elements, also introduced a weekly YouTube show, in which interviews and footage of the in-house concerts were released. More than half a million people have watched the show, featuring artists ranging from Zara Larsson to Snakehips and Tove Styrke to Luna Haruna.

"We wanted to create a space in a location where we could get the right buzz and the foot traffic," says Nina Shimono, the partnership coordinator for Sony. "We also wanted to provide an intimate concert experience to the fans so 201 Mulberry [Street] was the perfect location.”

There's still time for visitors to create a downloadable song based on the rhythms of their heartbeats, movements and voices. Participants can move throughout the fluorescent, futuristic hall, adding elements to their song by dancing, drumming and moving. The individual tracks culminate in a downloadable song in which visitors can record a music video using 360-degree audio technology.

“This technology enables visitors to be truly surrounded by music from all directions,” Shimono says.

Meanwhile, "Lost in Music" will present two more free concerts, with Becky G and H.E.R. set to perform at Sony Hall in midtown on Feb. 6 and 14, respectively.

“For the third installment of the “Lost in Music” campaign, we aimed to bring in various artists from a range of genres to attract various fan communities,” Shimono says. “We also wanted to collaborate with artists who conduct powerful live performances and have a strong connection with post-millennials.”

Both 21-year-old women have been making strides in the music industry, as Becky G’s recent single “LBD” has already gained more than 2 million hits on YouTube and H.E.R. landed five Grammy Awards nominations, including best new artist and album of the year.

“The reception for the pop-up has been amazing,” says Shimono. “We hope to continue telling the Sony story through collaborations with our talented artists in the future.”

The “Lost in Music” pop-up is open through Feb. 10, Thursday through Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. at 201 Mulberry St. Free tickets to the finale concerts at Sony Hall are available via Eventbrite.com.