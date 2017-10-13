The new trailer for the second season of “Stranger Things” was released Friday — the 13th. It was hardly a coincidence, though.

The Netflix original series reeks of thrills and supernatural activity, and it’ll hit the streaming site Halloween weekend.

Opening on Halloween night in Hawkins, Indiana, it’s pretty clear there’s doom approaching from the Upside Down. Good luck, Eleven.

Creators Ross and Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly the giant creature we’re introduced to in the trailer is the “shadow monster,” but that’s just its nickname.

“It’s all connected to this singular threat, which is tied into this shape that Will [Noah Schnapp] sees in the sky," Ross said. “Each episode is building on the last one. It gets much crazier than it ever got in season 1,” Matt added.

The series stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Finn Wolfhard as Mike and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas.

Watch the full trailer above before the series premiere on Oct. 27.