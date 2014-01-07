Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

Swift, Lorde, Perry, T.I. to perform at Grammys

amNewYork
January 7, 2014
1 min read

This year’s Grammy Awards will feature a slew of unlikely pairings as performers. The show, held in Los Angeles on …

This year’s Grammy Awards will feature a slew of unlikely pairings as performers.

The show, held in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 and airing on CBS, will feature Taylor Swift, T.I., Katy Perry, Lorde, Macklemore & Lewis and Pink performing duet “Just Give Me a Reason” with Nate Ruess of FUN. And for the first time in 23 years, Metallica will perform on the show with internationally renowned classical pianist Lang Lang.

Another interesting pairing, three-time nominee Robin Thicke will join rock veterans Chicago while Stevie Wonder will peform with Daft Punk, Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams.

(Laura Gesualdi)

amNewYork

View all posts

You may also like