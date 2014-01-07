Swift, Lorde, Perry, T.I. to perform at Grammys

This year’s Grammy Awards will feature a slew of unlikely pairings as performers. The show, held in Los Angeles on …

The show, held in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 and airing on CBS, will feature Taylor Swift, T.I., Katy Perry, Lorde, Macklemore & Lewis and Pink performing duet “Just Give Me a Reason” with Nate Ruess of FUN. And for the first time in 23 years, Metallica will perform on the show with internationally renowned classical pianist Lang Lang.

Another interesting pairing, three-time nominee Robin Thicke will join rock veterans Chicago while Stevie Wonder will peform with Daft Punk, Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams.

(Laura Gesualdi)