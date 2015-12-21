Swiftmas: Taylor Swift is seeks to trademark phrases associated with her

Have you heard of Swiftmas? It’s when Taylor Swift bestows surprise gifts upon unknowing fans.

The pop star is known for her kindness, her #squadgoals and the love she has for her fans, and in order to protect the sanctity of Swiftmas, she wants to trademark the phrase.

On Dec. 3, 2016, a trademark for Swiftmas was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office (you can search it here).

Swift also filed to trademark the album title “1989,” but only in the stylized form that imitates the album cover, according to the BBC, which also reported that her name, signature and initials are already trademarked.

Oh, TayTay. This is so sweet. If someone tried to ruin Swiftmas, all hell would break loose!