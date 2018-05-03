Entertainment 'The Crown' season 3: Meet the new royal stars By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork Updated May 3, 2018 3:32 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email When “The Crown” makes its royal return to Netflix sometime next year, the British nobility audiences have watched for two seasons will look a bit different. The series’ third go-around introduces a sizable flashforward, right into Harold Wilson’s time as British Prime Minister and Princess Margaret’s storied affair with the baronet Roddy Llewellyn. As such, the majority of the major characters have been recast, including the crown of “The Crown,” Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Here’s a look at the new cast members coming to “The Crown.” Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II Photo Credit: Netflix ; Getty Images / Jeff Spicer Two-time Emmy nominee Olivia Colman (pictured, right) will take over the throne of Elizabeth II, a seat formerly occupied by Claire Foy (pictured, left) for two seasons. Colman has a wildly diverse resume across both TV and film, having gotten her start in UK comedies like "Peep Show" and more recent roles in the Oscar-winning "The Iron Lady" to Yorgos Lanthimos' absurdist "The Lobster." Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip Photo Credit: Netflix / Robert Viglasky; Getty Images / Tim P. Whitby Tobias Menzies (pictured, right) is no stranger to elaborate TV dramas, coming off longtime roles in both "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander." Menzies is stepping into the role for former "Doctor Who" star Matt Smith (pictured, left). Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret Photo Credit: Netflix / Stuart Hendry ; Getty Images / Andreas Rentz Award-winner and long-running Tim Burton muse Helena Bonham Carter ("Harry Potter," "Big Fish") joins the cast as Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, who was formerly played by Vanessa Kirby (pictured, left). Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson Photo Credit: Netflix / Robert Viglasky ; Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson Jason Watkins (pictured, right) has officially been cast as Harold Wilson, who served two terms as British Prime Minister. Watkins, fresh off of FX's "Taboo," takes the post over from Anton Lesser (pictured, left), who portrayed Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in season two. By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.