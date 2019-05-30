Brooklyn-set family drama “The Village” was officially canceled by NBC on Thursday after weeks of speculation by fans.

"The Village," followed the intertwined stories of the residents of a Brooklyn apartment building, and premiered in March in the 10 p.m. time slot, following network favorite, "This is Us." It shuffled time slots two more times during its 10-episode run, taking over the 9 p.m. hour before settling in at 8 p.m. It’s mediocre viewership numbers and time-slot shifting led fans to believe the series would not return after its finale aired on May 21.

Deadline first reported the news of the series’ cancellation, along with “Abby’s” and “The Enemy Within.” NBC did not independently confirm the news on Thursday. The network planned to wait until after the series finale aired to make a decision involving its freshman drama.

It premiered to 4.9 million viewers, according to ratings data, and averaged 4.1 million by May. For perspective, it averaged higher viewership numbers than some of the network's already renewed series' — like "Good Girls" and "Blindspot" — but didn't reach the heights of "This is Us" (8.3 million) or "Manifest" (6.4 million). Though "The Village's" ratings aren't very high, its viewership has remained consistent.

The large cast, including Grace Van Dien (Katie), Michaela McManus (Sarah) and Warren Christie (Nick) did not confirm the news on social media.

Without a second season, “The Village” leaves fans with a series of cliffhangers, including whether or not building matriarch Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) survived her surgery.