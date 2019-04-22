Inside "The Village's" fictional Brooklyn apartment building where neighbors are family, secrets are boiling to the surface.

In the above exclusive clip, trouble is in store for one of "The Village's" favorite couples. Ben, who sparked up a romantic relationship with Ava following her ICE arrest, sits down to address the elephant in the room: He's still married.

"I don't like the idea of sleeping with a married man," Ava (Moran Atias) tells Ben (Jerod Haynes) after last week's reveal which abruptly ended with the NYPD officer leaving her apartment.

"We made a clean break," he explains, mentioning that the loss of his son, which he opened up to Nick about early in the season, left the separated couple with "no energy for lawyers or proceedings."

And now?

"I've moved on," he says. "To you."

The above clip doesn't suggest he'll be filing divorce paperwork any time soon, and we're unsure Ava will jump back into her new relationship on such terms.

Our advice: Go easy on him, Ava, you still have a secret of your own to spill.

Tuesday's episode promises to deliver a "killer ending," per writer Mike Daniels, as it moves into yet another new time slot. Sarah (Michaela McManus) will be confronted by Amy (Nadine Nicole) after sleeping with her boyfriend and Enzo (Dominic Chianese) moves one step closer to finding his "soul mate" Gwendolina.

"The Village" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.