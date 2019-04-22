LATEST PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Entertainment

'The Village' sneak peek: Will secrets spill in episode's 'killer ending'? 

In this exclusive clip, trouble is in store for one of "The Village's" favorite couples.

In this sneak peek video of "The Village," Ben (Jerod Haynes) and Ava (Moran Atias) deconstruct last week's big reveal. "The Village" airs 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC. (Credit: NBC)

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Print

Inside "The Village's" fictional Brooklyn apartment building where neighbors are family, secrets are boiling to the surface. 

In the above exclusive clip, trouble is in store for one of "The Village's" favorite couples. Ben, who sparked up a romantic relationship with Ava following her ICE arrest, sits down to address the elephant in the room: He's still married. 

"I don't like the idea of sleeping with a married man," Ava (Moran Atias) tells Ben (Jerod Haynes) after last week's reveal which abruptly ended with the NYPD officer leaving her apartment. 

"We made a clean break," he explains, mentioning that the loss of his son, which he opened up to Nick about early in the season, left the separated couple with "no energy for lawyers or proceedings." 

And now?

"I've moved on," he says. "To you." 

The above clip doesn't suggest he'll be filing divorce paperwork any time soon, and we're unsure Ava will jump back into her new relationship on such terms.

Our advice: Go easy on him, Ava, you still have a secret of your own to spill. 

Tuesday's episode promises to deliver a "killer ending," per writer Mike Daniels, as it moves into yet another new time slot. Sarah (Michaela McManus) will be confronted by Amy (Nadine Nicole) after sleeping with her boyfriend and Enzo (Dominic Chianese) moves one step closer to finding his "soul mate" Gwendolina.

"The Village" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

Meghan

Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

In this sneak peek video of 'The Village' sneak peek
Who will claim the Iron Throne? Our weekly prediction
Bryant Park is celebrating the 455th birthday of Free Shakespeare, 'Fortnite' challenge and more to do this week
Conservationist organizations, artists, musicians, climate experts, eco-fashionistas are Easter fun, Earth Love Fest & more to do this weekend
See the trailer for 'Decade of Fire'
Actor Daren Kagasoff, who plays Gabe in "The Actor Daren Kagasoff talks 'The Village'