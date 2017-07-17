A guide to Tel Aviv’s popular markets, restaurants and bars

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In Israel, locals have a saying: Jerusalem is the “place to pray” and Tel Aviv is the “place to play.” Indeed, Tel Aviv is plentiful in dining and nigh tlife options that provide a flavorful experience from dawn till dusk. Especially, the city’s long-standing markets, also known by the Hebrew word shuk, offer a cornucopia of culinary finds — colorful and plentiful. Here are the ones to know.

CARMEL MARKET

Primarily based along Carmel Street, within walking distance of Tel Aviv’s beach region, this bustling enclave is the biggest shuk in Tel Aviv. Merchants hawk fruits, vegetables, breads, halva, spices and other goods, while restaurants can also be found along the strip. Don’t miss Hummus HaCarmel for the Middle Eastern staple. Closed Saturday; HaCarmel Street from Magen David Square to Carmalit Street

LEVINSKY MARKET

You’re likely to find locals doing their shopping at this market, which incorporates spice and nut stands, stores, bakeries, eateries and restaurants. Definitely try bouerkas — flaky pastries commonly filled with cheese, ground beef or vegetables like eggplant. Closed Saturday; Lewinsky Street from HaAliya to HaMashbir streets

SARONA MARKET

This global enclave has shops, stalls and eateries with diverse offerings. Finds might include dried fruits and nuts, candies, cheeses, chocolates, meats, olive oils, wines and cookware. 3 Kalman Magen St., saronamarket.co.il

ROTHSCHILD ALLENBY MARKET

This new market also takes an international approach, with sections offering everything from Mexican street food to Italian breads and pastries. Also find ice cream stands, fish markets and bars. 36 Rothschild Blvd., rmarket.co.il

Destination dining and drinks

For more of a taste of Tel Aviv, check out these trendy restaurants and bars.

ARIA: At this split-level operation, the ground floor is a lounge bar while the upper level is a restaurant. Both floors offer fine-dining choices, with a seasonal and contemporary menu, though the lounge bar becomes more of a party scene with a DJ later in the night. 66 Nahalat Binyamin St., ariatlv.co.il

Yulia: Enjoy views of the Mediterranean Sea while enjoying the seafood-heavy menu. Carnivores, take note: Options involve a “Yulia” burger or steak. Tel Aviv Port, Hangar 2, yuliatlvport.rest.co.il

Night Kitchen: Find an extensive list of shareable dishes, from cauliflower with tahini and homemade zhug (a Yemeni hot sauce) to the house gnocchi. 43 Lilienblum St., nightkitchen.co.il

Tailor Made: Sip on cocktails in the bar, restaurant or courtyard in the heart of old Tel Aviv. 99 Allenby St., tailormade99.co.il

Sputnik Bar: This late-night, subterranean bar has a buzzing dance floor and a large outdoor courtyard. 122 Allenby St., facebook.com/pg/sputnikTLV

Yavne: Customers flock to this bar, which has vibrant sidewalk seating. Closed Sunday; 31 Yavne St.